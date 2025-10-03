Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 35.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Dollar General by 18.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.48.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $101.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.