Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,057 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $17,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 205.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,750,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,936 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,460.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,332,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,743,000 after buying an additional 1,247,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 609,468 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,794,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 483,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 749,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 396,597 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

