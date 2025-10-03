Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,757 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $296.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.