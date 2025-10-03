Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 130,718 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,718 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $22,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.30 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

