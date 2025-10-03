Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $16,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.53.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $195.55 on Friday. M&T Bank Corporation has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.54 and its 200 day moving average is $185.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total transaction of $2,996,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,448.14. This represents a 45.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,738 shares of company stock worth $3,734,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.