Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 22,636 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,636 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $17,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ED opened at $97.62 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average is $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.91.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

