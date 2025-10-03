Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 30,347 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,347 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $20,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,159,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,220,259,000 after purchasing an additional 592,152 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 58.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,627,000 after buying an additional 1,766,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 105,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,992,000 after buying an additional 85,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,174,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 60,301 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.51. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $132.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

