Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 59,510 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nordson worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 96.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 36.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Nordson by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 85.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $232.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.36 and a 200-day moving average of $209.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $266.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.04 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

