Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,043 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $17,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,931,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,973,000 after acquiring an additional 519,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,955,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,541,000 after acquiring an additional 138,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,374,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after acquiring an additional 83,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TROW stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.