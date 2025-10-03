Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 94,029 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,029 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 382,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 491.8% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 68,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 265,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCT stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0778 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.