JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 in a research note published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,194.86.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,160.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,183.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,128.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,026.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total transaction of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,267,354.71. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

