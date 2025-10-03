JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Holdings Lifted by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after purchasing an additional 548,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $3,972,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.0%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $307.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

