Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 36.8% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,605 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 44.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 224,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 68,999 shares during the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 490.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

In related news, CFO Austin Colby Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,654.06. This trade represents a 37.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 836,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,688. This represents a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 54,550 shares of company stock valued at $668,440 over the last 90 days.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.