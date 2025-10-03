Kelly Financial Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Kelly Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.79 and its 200-day moving average is $210.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,842,622 shares of company stock worth $4,731,205,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

