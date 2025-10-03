Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.74 and traded as low as C$6.72. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$6.76, with a volume of 189,490 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.74.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total value of C$103,220.00. Also, Director Raymond Kwan acquired 49,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,878.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 105,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$703,270.75. The trade was a 87.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada.

Featured Stories

