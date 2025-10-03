Loews Corporation $L Stock Position Trimmed by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Loews were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Loews by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 97,391 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Loews by 589.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Up 1.6%

Loews stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05. Loews Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.16 and a 52 week high of $101.79.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

