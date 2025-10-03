LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 189.79 ($2.55) and traded as low as GBX 181.10 ($2.43). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 181.70 ($2.44), with a volume of 5,494,696 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 230 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 230.

The firm has a market cap of £4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 185.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.68.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

