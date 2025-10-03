LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 189.79 ($2.55) and traded as low as GBX 181.10 ($2.43). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 181.70 ($2.44), with a volume of 5,494,696 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 230 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 230.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.
