Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $11.45 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 7.4% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $191.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.65. The company has a market cap of $4.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $13,995,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,083,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,264,836,511.83. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $7,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 138,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,647,161. The trade was a 22.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,097,407 shares of company stock valued at $714,378,504 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.