Match Group Inc. $MTCH Stock Holdings Increased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 87,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth about $8,830,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Match Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,889.76. This represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $245,043.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,964.80. This trade represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,454 shares of company stock valued at $907,839 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $34.76 on Friday. Match Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

