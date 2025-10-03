McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.52 and traded as high as C$3.77. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 21,278 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Beacon Securities set a C$5.50 price target on McCoy Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCB

McCoy Global Stock Performance

About McCoy Global

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.52. The company has a market cap of C$100.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

(Get Free Report)

McCoy Global Inc is a provider of equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. It is engaged in the design, production and distribution of capital equipment to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and to support capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services such as technical support, consumables and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.