McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.52 and traded as high as C$3.77. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 21,278 shares trading hands.
Separately, Beacon Securities set a C$5.50 price target on McCoy Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.
McCoy Global Inc is a provider of equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. It is engaged in the design, production and distribution of capital equipment to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and to support capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services such as technical support, consumables and replacement parts.
