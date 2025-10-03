Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFM LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 91.6% in the second quarter. SFM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $727.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $753.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $673.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,955,168. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $880.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.