MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,910,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,423,000 after buying an additional 69,084 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 114,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGE Energy

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,501.81. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,560.07. The trade was a 8.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGEE. Wall Street Zen lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGE Energy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.00.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

MGEE opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. MGE Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.14 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.92.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

