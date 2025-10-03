Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $183.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $186.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 13,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $2,238,035.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,739,005.60. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,456 shares of company stock worth $12,985,545. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

