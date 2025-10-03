Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $16,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $522,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11,400.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $853.00.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $167,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,570. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,200. This trade represents a 61.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,702 shares of company stock worth $53,834,480 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $930.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $842.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $715.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $954.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

