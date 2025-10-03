Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.2% in the first quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $307.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.44 and a 200-day moving average of $273.96. The stock has a market cap of $845.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.