Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,268.29 ($17.05) and traded as low as GBX 1,100 ($14.79). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,140 ($15.32), with a volume of 27,631 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Nichols from GBX 1,760 to GBX 1,820 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,820.

Get Nichols alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICL

Nichols Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of £420.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,403.85 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,193.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,268.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 29.90 EPS for the quarter. Nichols had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Nichols plc will post 62.4371859 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nichols Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1908, Nichols operates within the resilient soft drinks category and owns or licenses several brands. Nichols is geographically and operationally diversified, operating across three routes to market of UK Packaged, International Packaged and Out of Home.

In the UK, Nichols operates across five soft drinks sub-categories: squash, flavoured carbonates, fruit drinks, energy and flavoured water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.