NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives Buy Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener Latest Ratings reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,823,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,086,042,000 after acquiring an additional 672,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,154,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,225,441,000 after buying an additional 1,590,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NIKE by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after buying an additional 9,043,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 344.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NIKE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,331,000 after buying an additional 620,214 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.