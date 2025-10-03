Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $338.18 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.30.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

