Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCLH. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,621.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

NYSE NCLH opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

