NUVEEN SL TFIP $NXP Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NUVEEN SL TFIP (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NUVEEN SL TFIP were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NUVEEN SL TFIP by 199,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NUVEEN SL TFIP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in NUVEEN SL TFIP by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 52,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NUVEEN SL TFIP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in NUVEEN SL TFIP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. NUVEEN SL TFIP has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

