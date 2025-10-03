NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $227.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $256.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 48.27%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

