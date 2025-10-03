Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 1,828 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $338.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

