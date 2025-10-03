Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 1,828 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $338.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.
In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
