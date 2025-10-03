Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $215.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.88 and a 200 day moving average of $197.78.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

