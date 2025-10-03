Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.25. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 142,583 shares trading hands.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Up 1.5%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 132.38% and a negative net margin of 76.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 56,671,895.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,034,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034,536 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $36,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

