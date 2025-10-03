Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 6,802,715 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Wednesday, September 24th.

Petro Matad Stock Performance

About Petro Matad

The firm has a market cap of £13.43 million, a P/E ratio of -91.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Further Reading

