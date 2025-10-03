PMG Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

PMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.45.

NYSE:JPM opened at $307.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.96. The company has a market capitalization of $845.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

