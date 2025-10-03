Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 227 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1,305.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 155,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $74.75 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.31. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

