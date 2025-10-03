Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Alcoa $AA

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Alcoa Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE:AA opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

