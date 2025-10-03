Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $572,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $99,205.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,087 shares in the company, valued at $375,422.22. This represents a 20.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

