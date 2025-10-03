Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.41 Million Stake in Unity Software Inc. $U

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 4.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Unity Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The business had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $9,957,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,548,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,662,655.18. This trade represents a 13.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 189,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,560.89. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,334,426 shares of company stock worth $98,130,784. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.50 to $40.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.