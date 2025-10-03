Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 143 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,783.30. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $108,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,245.48. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $597,810 in the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $106.61 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $139.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average is $119.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $731.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

