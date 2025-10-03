Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 233 Shares of First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 10,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First American Financial news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $229,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,874.85. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAF stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. First American Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $70.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

