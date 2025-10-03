Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,491 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,045,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,204,000 after buying an additional 1,859,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,591,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,088,000 after buying an additional 1,178,722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after buying an additional 689,784 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,604,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,081,000 after buying an additional 241,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,795,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAKE opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 4.33%.The firm had revenue of $955.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,732,705.10. Following the sale, the president directly owned 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,987.92. The trade was a 63.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $816,121.44. Following the sale, the director owned 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $448,379.28. This represents a 64.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

