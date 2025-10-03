Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,337,979.58. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.17.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $393.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.23 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.02.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

