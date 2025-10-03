Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of PEG stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.