Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

