Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.30. Radio One shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 23,218 shares changing hands.

Radio One Stock Down 3.7%

The company has a market cap of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter. Radio One had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 38.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radio One

In related news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 220,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $181,138.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 234,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,054.66. This represents a 48.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Radio One stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of Radio One worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radio One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

