Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in Broadcom by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 8,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,763,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,208,000 after purchasing an additional 93,142 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $338.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

