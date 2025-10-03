Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,148 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Regions Financial by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $53,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Regions Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on RF shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,784.15. The trade was a 24.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

