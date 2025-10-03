Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 93.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,514,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,400,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 67.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,699,000 after buying an additional 611,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,158,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,168,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,909,000 after buying an additional 137,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,134,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA opened at $194.03 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.10 and a 200-day moving average of $193.27.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

